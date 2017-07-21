Sheffield pensioner who caused death of cyclist avoids jail sentence

Have your say

A judge has chosen not to jail a Sheffield pensioner who admitted causing the death of a cyclist.

Thomas Boyd, of Standwood Crescent, was driving his Nissan Micra along Loxley Road on July 20 last year when he hit a cyclist.

The 38-year-old man, who has not been named, died at the scene.

Boyd admitted causing death by careless driving. And at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday he was ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for a year.

He will have to pass a new test before he can drive again.

PC Paul Lidster said: “Boyd has accepted responsibility for his careless actions that evening, which sadly led to a man losing his life.

“No sentence can ever bring back a loved one and our thoughts are with the cyclist’s family as they come to terms with the conclusion of the police investigation and court proceedings.

“Cases like this are a stark reminder that motorists must pay attention to their surroundings at all times and drive carefully and respectfully of other road users.

"A split second’s carelessness or error can have fatal consequences.”