Sheffield pensioner back at home following surgery after dog attack

A Sheffield pensioner who underwent surgery after he was attacked by a dog has been allowed back home.

The 82-year-old was set upon by a dog at a business he visited in Shalesmoor on Tuesday.

The dog was seized by South Yorkshire Police and is being held in kennels.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the owner of the dog is to be interviewed next week.

