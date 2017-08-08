Sheffield pensioner, 72, still missing in Portugal after four weeks without a sighting

Fears are growing for a Sheffield pensioner missing in Portugal who has not been seen for nearly four weeks.

John Joyce, 72, has not been seen since July 21 when he was last captured on CCTV in the Portuguese town of Fatima.

His family have launched a fresh plea for information and urged people to check roadsides and in outbuildings, fearing he may have been injured by a vehicle or may have become trapped inside a building while sheltering from blazing sun.

Writing on Facebook, niece Catherine Hathaway posted: "My family now ask people to please start searching verges and the sides of roads assuming he is injured.

"Please also check sheds, outhouses where he may have gone in for shade and got trapped inside."

She says her uncle went out without any money, bank cards or his passport.

Mr Joyce was attending a 6 day pilgrimage with the group he was travelling with arriving in Fatima on July 11 via a flight to Lisbon from London Gatwick.

According to missing persons website the Lucie Blackman Trust, which supports British people overseas, Mr Joyce met the group for breakfast then went to a video screening in a small studio about 100 yards away from the hotel and after this the group went their separate ways.

He was last seen walking towards a museum about 11am.

Local police and the British Embassy in Portugal are helping in the hunt for Mr Joyce.

His family say he was last seen at 11am on July 14, wearing shorts and a shirt and without a hat.

He is described as being of large build and about 5ft 6in in height.

His hair is a crewcut style, balding and he is missing a lower denture. It is believed he was wearing black mid-calf shorts, a T-shirt and black sandals.

She added: "His sisters - my mum and aunt - are in Portugal searching."

Anyone with information can contact Hotel Essence Inn, Marianos. 249 531 572. Alternatively, from the UK you can call the Lucie Blackman Trust on 0800 098 8485 or you can email any information to ops@lbtrust.org.

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.