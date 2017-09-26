Sheffield Parkway crash may have been caused by woman falling ill at wheel

A crash which led to the closure of the Sheffield Parkway today may have been caused by a woman falling ill behind the wheel.

Posting on Facebook, Anthony Chambers said his car was one of those involved in the three-vehicle collision on the city-bound stretch of the dual carriageway, close to the Prince of Wales Road junction at 8.20am today.

He said the collision may have been down to another driver suffering a 'serious medical episode' at the wheel.

South Yorkshire Police said the road was re-opened at 1.30pm.

No other details have been released.