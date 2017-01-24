Sheffield park manager: ‘Let’s get the best for children’s play’

The managers of an award winning park have met with other playground owners to discuss how to get the best from their facilities.

Patrick Meleady, manager of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, met with a group of other Yorkshire park managers earlier this month to talk about how best to maximise their resources.

This new partnership was formed in late 2016 with the aim of improving play facilities for children across the region.

At the latest meeting of the Playground Partnership, around 35 members discussed how to make play sessions successful.

Patrick Meleady said: “In very challenging times it is vital that we continue to share skills, resources and training materials across Yorkshire and provide a community of learning for our young play professionals.

“Discussions at the Playgrounds Partnership have had a direct impact on Pitsmoor specifically, equipping us with new skills that have enabled us to develop a much wider play offer.

“It has helped us to reflect individually and as a team, strengthening our practice and improving policies.

“Young members of our team have also benefited from site exchanges where they observe and participate in free open access play.”

The Pitsmoor and Burngreave community had to fight for the playground after it faced closure in 2013 due to council cuts.

Residents formed their own charity and worked tirelessly to raise money for the new play equipment. Most of the equipment there has been found by staff or donated from schools of families.