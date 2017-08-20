Sheffield Park Academy among the top of the class for academic progress, study finds

Have your say

A Sheffield academy has been named alongside some of the country's best in the academic progress their students make.

Sheffield Park Academy is in eighth spot in data due to be released tomorrow by the New Schools Network.

The network used official data which gauged the progress students make between sitting national tests at 11 years old and the GSCEs at 16.

Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School in Blackburn was the most successful school, according to the findings, followed by Steiner Academy Hereford.

Tauheedul's boys campus, also in Blackburn, was third.

Sheffield's wasn't the only education facility on the list. The Bridlington School finished 19th.

The full list

Tauheedul Islam Girls' High, Blackburn; Steiner Academy, Hereford; Tauheedul Islam Boys' High, Blackburn; Harris Academy, London; Ark King Solomon Academy, London; St Andrew's Catholic School, Surrey; City Academy, London; Sheffield Park Academy, South Yorkshire; Harris Girls' Academy, London; Outwood Academy, Nottinghamshire; Preston Muslim Girls High, Lancashire; St Thomas the Apostle, London, Uffculme School, Devon; Forest Gate Community, London; Sacred Heart Catholic Secondary School, London; City of London Academy, London; Oxford Academy, Oxfordshire; Compton School, London; Bridlington School, Yorkshire; Mossbourne Academy, London