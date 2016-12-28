Sheffield organisation wins share of cash to protect vulnerable children

A Sheffield organisation is to receive a share of £2 million to help protect vulnerable children.

The Department of Education grant is to be split between nine grassroots projects which are trying to help children who may face domestic violence, female genital mutilation and radicalisation.

Sheffield Futures is among the organisations to benefit from the cash

Education Secretary Justine Greening said she hoped the projects, which work with children, young people and their families, schools, communities and social care professionals, will 'make a real difference'.

Ms Greening said: "This funding will help us to support families that have experienced domestic violence, as well as helping to prevent abuse occurring in future.

"It's people working with the most vulnerable in our society on the ground who are often best placed to trial new approaches to keeping them safe, and these nine projects can make a real difference."

Peter Bradley of Kidscape said: "Our Extremism and Radicalisation Awareness programme builds upon our current safeguarding work in educational settings.

"We're passionate about children's safety and have been concerned for some time about young people who may be vulnerable to extremist ideologies.

"This new project will mean we are able to safeguard those young people who previously had little or no support."

The Children's Society's chief operating officer, Val Floy, said the organisation was 'delighted'by the windfall which would be used to support children living in families hit by substance misuse and domestic violence.