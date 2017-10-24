Sheffield nursing professor named as one of the most influential Afro-Caribbean figures in UK

A Sheffield nursing professor has been named as one of the most influential Afro-Caribbean figures in the UK.

Professor Laura Serrant, who works at Sheffield Hallam University, is listed at number eight out of 100 on the Powerlist 2018.

Laura has been recognised for her long and distinguished career in healthcare and her 'determined' and 'impassioned' voice for equality.

Named as one of the most inspirational women in healthcare by the Health Services Journal, Laura is one of only six black professors of nursing in the UK and her specialist areas of research include health disparities, diversity leadership, sexual health and transcultural issues in health and wellbeing.

Laura began her career as a nurse and outreach worker during the early 1990s, working with and supporting prostitutes, BME communities, drug and alcohol dependents and the homeless as well as working to tackle social attitudes to HIV and AIDS.

Her career in academia began by chance when she was asked to cover for a friend at a healthcare education evening at a college in Nottingham and went on to become director of care, health and childcare services there.

Now professor of nursing in Sheffield Hallam's Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, Laura has developed and published research into compassion in practice and has won numerous awards, including the Fellowship of the Queens Nursing Institute for her leadership in community nursing and was appointed to the Prime Minister's commission for the review of nursing and midwifery in 2010.

An ambassador of the Mary Seacole Memorial Statue Appeal, Laura campaigned for the Jamaican-born nurse to be honoured for her services in caring for wounded British soldiers during the Crimean War which led to the unveiling of the memorial statue in the gardens of St Thomas' Hospital in London last year.

Speaking of her latest accolade, Professor Serrant said: "I am truly honoured and astounded to be recognised in the Powerlist 2018 and I feel incredibly privileged to be listed in the top ten alongside some truly inspirational people.

"At this time in history it is important that we appreciate and recognise the valuable contributions we make as a diverse society."