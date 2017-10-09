Sheffield nightclub to be transformed into Great Hall for huge Harry Potter quiz

Are you the biggest Harry Potter brainiac in Sheffield? Well, here's your chance to finally prove it.

Plug, on Matilda Street, will host a huge Harry Potter quiz with the nightclub being transformed into the legendary Great Hall for the occasion.

The Great Big Harry Potter Quiz, hosted by Brain Trust Quizzes, will test Potter fanatics on everything from the books, films and everything Hogwarts related.

A post on the Facebook page read: "Tickets will be sold in group teams of 6, so send your owls out today and gather your ultimate team! We’ve given the sorting hat a break, so you can pick what house your team belongs in.

"You’ll be sat alongside all your fellow house members, so choose your side wisely, as we will be bringing houses together to battle it out in certain rounds! (Seriously, brush up on those spells)



"Team tickets will be 6 Galleons each (that’s 1 Galleon per team member). If you can’t quite make it to Gringotts, don’t worry, we’ll accept £30 Muggle money.

"Anyone caught using a muggle device, or self-correcting ink, may be subject to the Cruciatus Curse. And you can totally forget about your O.W.Ls."

The event will be held on Sunday, October 15 and will begin at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale now and for more information, click here.