Sheffield nightclub closed tonight after two men fall seriously ill in suspected 'drug related incident'

A Sheffield nightclub will not open tonight after two men fell seriously ill there in a suspected 'drug related incident'.

The owners of Tank, next to the Odeon cinema on Arundel Gate, said the two men fell ill shortly after arriving at around 2am this morning.

The pair are now in hospital receiving treatment.

A statement on the nightclub's Facebook page said it was cancelling tonight's 3rd birthday party out of respect for the two men and their families.

The statement said: "Tonight's event now cancelled.

"Last night two customers attending Tank fell seriously ill in what appears to be a drug related incident and are now receiving medical treatment in hospital.

"Shortly after arriving at Tank at around 2am two customers began to display signs of distress.

"Our staff called for medical attention and cared for the young men in the meantime.

"Tank is cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate the incident and we maintain our zero tolerance to illegal drugs.

"Out of respect to the two customers in question and their families we will no longer be opening the club tonight.

"We apologies whole heartedly for any inconvenience this may cause to all our customers as we know tonight was going to be an extremely busy event but we feel there is no alternative.

"We hope you all understand and we will keep you updated with information as and when we can."