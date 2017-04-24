Sheffield NHS run care home makes improvements following Government inspection

A Sheffield care home has made much needed improvements, a Government health watchdog has said.

Staff at Woodland View Nursing Home are celebrating after the service’s rating was upgraded to 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

The NHS Health & Social Care Trust run care home, situated in Lightwood near Norton, was given a 'Good' rating in safety, management, effectiveness, responsiveness and care.

A previous inspection carried out in February 2016 found seven breaches of the Health & Social Care Act. Concerns were also raised about the management of medicines.

But another unannounced inspection in February 2017, found the home had made improvements bringing it in line with Government standards.

Woodland View Nursing Home provides accommodation for older people with a diagnosis of complex and enhanced dementia who require nursing and personal care.

Noted improvements include the redesign of the interior of the cottages with the creation of dining nooks and serveries as well as the introduction of new menus to replace the food previously on offer with freshly prepared dishes made onsite.

The improvements have extended outside with redesigned garden areas with better access and increased safety features for residents.

The Woodland View Relatives Group together with staff have worked together to make a new the garden area, helped by design students from Sheffield Hallam University. A gardening club to encourage residents to become actively involved in the garden is also being established.

Sue Harding from the relatives group, said: “Relatives are very pleased to hear that Woodland View has achieved such a good result from the CQC inspection. Relatives have always known our loved ones are well looked after and in good hands.

"Now, thanks to the hard work and dedication of all the staff in the home and in the wider Trust, our home has achieved a result which reflects the excellent care provided.”

Kevan Taylor, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, said: “I am very pleased that Woodland View Nursing Home has been rated as Good by the CQC. This is a real testament to the commitment and dedication of the whole staff team to providing high quality, person-centred care to residents while also supporting their families and carers.”