Sheffield neighbourhood looking forward to bonfire weekend fun thanks to 'massive' community effort

Organisers of a Sheffield bonfire weekend carnival say they are looking forward to another family-friendly event.

The Abbeydale Autumn Carnival will begin at 3pm this afternoon at Highfield Adventure Playground in Sharrow.

The highlight will undoubtedly be the colourful lantern parade that will wind its way through the area from 6pm.

Before that children and adults can take part in a lantern-making workshop, and following the parade there will be food, music and performances for everyone to enjoy.

Huge amounts of work by a range of organisations including the police, councillors and residents went into making last year's inaugural event the success it turned out to be.

The work was done after trouble in the area two years ago when yobs set off fireworks in the street and terrorised the neighbourhood.

The parade winds through the park.

Jeannie Pryce-Davies, of the Friends of Mount Pleasant Park group, said there were 'absolutely no problems at all last year thanks to the massive and concerted efforts of Abbeydale stakeholders, police, local councillors and the safer neighbourhood team'.

South Yorkshire Police gave the organisers an award for their success in reducing antisocial behaviour, praising the partnership working and hard work put in.

Visit the Autumn Carnival Facebook page for more on the event.