Sheffield named as one of top UK cities to get a job in

Sheffield has been named as one of the top UK cities to get a job in right now.

The city clinched second spot in a rundown of the country's top places to land work - finishing only behind Bristol in the list.

A spokesman for independent job board CV-Library, which carried out the research said: "Businesses in Sheffield are clearly preparing for the September recruitment rush, with job numbers soaring by 42.5% last month.

"This suggests that the city is one of the top locations to be looking for a job in right now."

The data analysed the average number of jobs across key UK cities last month, and compared this with statistics from the same period last year.

The nation as a whole witnessed an impressive increase in advertised vacancies of 10.7% year-on-year, with the findings revealing that the top ten cities to look for work right now include:

Bristol - 45.3%

Sheffield – 42.5%

Glasgow – 37.8%

Leeds – 34.4%

Manchester – 33.2%

Cardiff – 30.3%

Southampton – 28.6%

Birmingham – 27.3%

Edinburgh – 27.1%

Liverpool – 19.2%

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “It’s clear that businesses in Sheffield are gearing up for the month ahead, with September traditionally being a busy time for recruitment. If you’ve recently graduated or you’re looking for your next career move, now is the perfect time to ramp-up your job search, with so many exciting opportunities across the UK’s key cities and industries.”

Furthermore, the data revealed that local businesses are clearly feeling confident, as average salaries increased by 1.5% month-on-month, and an even more impressive 4.1% year-on-year. This push suggests that organisations across the city are not afraid to pull out all the stops, in order to attract the very best workers.

Biggins concludes: “Our data found that very few cities in the UK witnessed a rise in salaries last month, so it’s clear that the economy in Sheffield is remaining strong. Businesses are recognising the need to offer the most competitive packages if they want to draw in the right candidates and this is great news for job hunters that are looking to make a career move this September.”