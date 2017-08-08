Sheffield named as one of luckiest National Lottery hotspots in UK - with 99 millionaire winners in city

Nearly 100 people in Sheffield have become National Lottery millionaires - making the city one of the luckiest in the country.

Sheffield now ranks in fifth position for the most National Lottery millionaires since launch and is also in the top three postcodes nationally for big winners.

Since the launch of The National Lottery a stunning 99 millionaires have been made in Sheffield – more than four every year.

Since launch, an incredible 881 top tier prizes, of at least £50,000, have been banked by players in the S postcode – that’s more than three winners every month.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “The S, Sheffield postcode, is an area which is clearly extremely lucky – and in the top five places to live in the UK. It is a postcode stuffed full of both big winners and millionaires.

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country. We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice.”

It isn’t just individuals winning big, the entire community benefits from the money raised by The National Lottery.

Among The National Lottery funded projects in Sheffield are: Sheffield Theatres, Out Aloud LGBT Choir, Artists Access to Art Colleges and Collections, St Vincent’s Amateur Boxing Club and the Brathay Trust.

Each National Lottery player helps to raise over £30M every week for Good Causes. This helps fund small projects in every local community as well as national projects such as our Olympians and Paralympians.