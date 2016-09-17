Sheffield music, graffiti and nightclub scene collaborate

Sheffield band Smiling Ivy has teamed-up with city graffiti artist Trik 09 in a collaboration of art, music and film.

Smiling Ivy commissioned Sheffield artist Trik 09 to paint a mural at city art-space and nightclub CADS / Night Kitchen for new single Full Moon.

Footage of the mural being sprayed features as the video for the single, which was released through Sheffield label Alya Records yesterday.

The finished piece, which is inspired by the song lyrics, is also the artwork for the release.

It took Trik 09 one day to paint the mural, which takes prime position in the courtyard of Sheffield venue Night Kitchen.

Smiling Ivy officially released the single at Yellow Arch Studios last night to sell out crowds. Popular Sheffield reggae ensemble Steel City Rhythm also performed.

Sheffield artist Trik 09 painting the mural

Trik, who hit national headlines for his David Bowie mural on Division Street earlier this year, said: “I really enjoyed working with Smiling Ivy. They gave me nothing but positive vibes and let me do what I love to do.

“I can’t wait to see the finished video.”

Dan Hobson, singer of Smiling Ivy, said: “I first came across Trik’s work last winter. Straight away I loved the vibrancy of his art and thought his female characters were stunning.

“Trik immediately struck me as an artist to represent the music and the idea to collaborate was born.

Smiling Ivy (l-r) Sam Dormer, guitar and keyboard, Dan Hobson, vocals and guitar, Jim Kohanzad, bass, Steve Hunt, drums, Ray Grandy, saxophone and vocals.

“The finished piece far surpasses our very high expectations. Everyone in the band was confident Trik would deliver the goods and he certainly has. It truly is a masterpiece.

“It’s great when different parts of the Sheffield scene collaborate like this. We can introduce our fans to the amazing work Trik is doing and vice versa.”

The mural was filmed by Sheffield photographer and videographer Anwar Sulliman. The video was edited by Alan Smyth, of 2Fly Studios, in Sheffield.

To download Smiling Ivy’s new single Full Moon for free, visit www.alyarecords.co.uk/product/smiling-ivy-full-moon/

Sheffield artist Trik 09 stands proudly in front of the mural for band Smiling Ivy at CADS.

To find out more about Smiling Ivy, visit: www.facebook.com/SmilingIvyUK/?fref=ts

To find out more about Trik 09, visit: www.facebook.com/Trik09graffiti-404190456303032/