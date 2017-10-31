Sheffield mum talks of love for missing son on his birthday

The mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has spoken of her love for her son on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Kerry Needham lit a candle next to a birthday cake and a toy car - a replica of one found by detectives last year when they were searching for his body - to mark Ben's birthday.

Ben, who would have been 28 on Sunday, was 21 months old when he disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991.

His family always believed he had been snatched but last year their hopes of ever being reunited with him were dashed when South Yorkshire detectives said they believed he had been killed in an accident with a digger.

A man was using a digger to clear an area of land close to where Ben was last seen playing on the day he vanished.

The driver has since died.

Ben's family believe his body was moved after the accident.

Posting on Facebook, his mum wrote: "How sad is it when all you can do is look at a photo and light a candle.

"All I have is a replica of Ben's toy car and his photos to remind me of what a beautiful boy I had and someone took him away from me. Please do the right thing and tell me where he is please."

She added: "Happy birthday my sweet angel, my beautiful son. You would have been 28 today and I love you now as I did the day you were born.

“I love you so much and one day you will be in my arms again.”