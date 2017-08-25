Sheffield mum disgusted after discovering her McDonald's burger was full of raw meat

A Sheffield mum said she was left feeling sick after discovering her McDonald's burger had not been cooked.

Mum-of-three Claire Jones visited the McDonald's store on Handsworth Road on Wednesday evening to pick up dinner for her family.

However, when she returned home and bit into her burger she was shocked to find out that it was full of raw meat.

Ms Jones returned to the store that night to complain before all cooked Signature burgers were taken off the menu by the store's management.

The 39-year-old, from Handsworth, said her five-year-old daughter and autistic son could have been "seriously ill" if they had eaten the burger.

She said: "The burger looked perfectly fine on the outside but it was only when we got home and started to eat the food that I realised something wasn't right.

"I just chucked the burger down and I was nearly sick. I still feel sick at the thought of it being in my mouth.

"I have a five year old daughter and she could have easily eaten it and not said anything about it. She wouldn't have known it wasn't cooked as she was eating it she would have just thought it didn't taste right.

"My children would have been very ill if they had eaten it. I have a son who is autistic and he wouldn't have known anything different."

McDonald's apologised for the incident and said they gave Ms James a full refund for her burger as well as a £15 voucher for her next meal.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We’re sorry for Ms Jones’ experience. Food safety is our highest priority and we place great emphasis on quality control and follow rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections in our food.

"As soon as this was brought to our attention on Wednesday evening, the restaurant team apologised and launched a full investigation which found there had been a malfunction with the grill settings.

"All cooked Signature burger patties were discarded of and thorough checks were made before service resumed. Ms Jones was offered a full refund as well as money off her next purchase which was accepted.”