Sheffield mum avoids eviction from council house despite son's drug dealing

A Sheffield mum has been told she won't face eviction from her council house despite her son using the property to store drugs.

Denise Binici, aged 63, of Galsworthy Road, Southey, was told by a judge that she could continue to live in the property if she abides to strict tenancy conditions, despite Sheffield Council wanting to kick her out.

Sheffield County Court heard Binici's son, Kevin, 22, was previously jailed for four years after being found guilty of supplying a Class A drug and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in July after MDMA, weighing scales and other drug related paraphernalia were found at the property.

Sheffield Council then hauled 63-year-old Binici in front of the city's County Court on August 24 in order to posses the property, after it was revealed her son had used the Southey home to store drugs.

The court awarded a suspended possession order which means Binici must comply with certain tenancy conditions relating to causing anti-social behaviour and criminality or face eviction. Her son Kevin is not allowed to visit or reside at the property. The order remains in place until May 31, 2019.

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for housing at Sheffield Council, said: “We will not have tenants engaged in illegal behaviour and we will take firm action on this. Ms Binici must now comply with her tenancy conditions or face eviction.”

Sheffield Council are urging people to report anti-social behaviour by calling 0114 293 0000. Reports can also be made at your local housing office, or to the police on 101 anonymously.