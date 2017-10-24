Sheffield MP who resigned over Girls Aloud orgy comments has 'changed,' says Labour shadow cabinet member

A Sheffield MP who resigned from a House of Commons committee over offensive remarks about Girls Aloud and jazz star Jamie Cullum has 'changed' - according to a fellow Labour MP.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara stood down from his position on the Women and Equalities Committee after the social media comments emerged yesterday.

In them, he had asked pop group Girls Aloud for an orgy, said singer Jamie Cullum should be 'sodomised to death with his own piano," Michelle McManus had only won Pop Idol 'because she was fat' and also made homophobic and other misogynistic comments.

But shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has defended Mr O'Mara who made the comments before replacing Nick Clegg at this year's General Election.

Ms Rayner said she was “happy to sit beside” Mr O'Mara because he had 'changed' since making the remarks 15 years ago.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Jared has said he held those views 15 years ago, but he changed his views, that’s the important thing.

“He recognised those views were absolutely abhorrent and wrong and he changed those views. And 15 years on he is not the Jared that made those comments some years ago.”

After the posts emerged, Mr O’Mara said: “I was wrong to make them, I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language.

“Misogyny is a deep problem in our society.”

In a comment posted on the Drowned in Sound music website in 2004, Mr O’Mara said: “Girls Aloud – I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come have an orgy with me.”

In March 2004 on the same forum, he suggested Pop Idol’s 2003 victor McManus “only won because she was fat”.

Mr O’Mara, who has cerebral palsy, added: “Being a disabled person, I would hate to win something because people thought I was ‘brave’ or felt sorry for me, rather than for my superior ability/talent.”

In the same post, he said of Cullum: “It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore a***. In fact, it would be quite funny.”

It also emerged he had made a string of homophobic comments using the terms ‘fudge packers' and ‘poofters’ in an online forum.