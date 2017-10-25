Sheffield MP suspended over 'ugly bitch' comment to constituent and offensive online comments

Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara has been suspended over claims he called a constituent an 'ugly bitch' and because of concerns about a number of homophobic, racist and sexist comments he made online.

He was suspended following mounting pressure over the last 24 hours, with fellow MPs calling for him to be sacked.

A number of online comments posted by him over recent years have been uncovered this week, including racist remarks about Spaniards and Danes and a number of homophobic slurs.

Yesterday, Mr O’Mara resigned from the Women and Equalities select committee and Labour confirmed it was investigating him over an allegation he called a woman an 'ugly bitch' in a bar in March.

Mr O'Mara denies the allegation, which was made after a number of offensive online comments he posted on a number of forums a number of years ago were made public.

On the Drowned in Sound music website in 2004, Mr O’Mara said: “Girls Aloud - I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come have an orgy with me.”

In March 2004 on the same forum, he suggested Pop Idol’s 2003 winner, Michelle McManus, 'only won because she was fat'.

He is also said to have suggested it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was 'sodomised with his own piano'.

Today, it was reported that he once said Sheffield children were more interested in drugs and crime than watching television - and that all children's TV presenters were gay.

According to the BuzzFeed news site, he once posted online: "Round are way all the under tens much prefer anti-social behaviour and crack rocks to Dik and Dom. They only hang around ASDA to break into the 'guide dogs for the blind' collection statue at the entrance."

He also wrote that TV presenters Dik and Dom 'should be bludgeoned to death with a blunt otter'.

A number of other lewd comments made by him were also published this morning, including him talking about actress Angelina Jolie engaging in a sex act.

In an Arctic Monkeys music review posted online in 2004, he used the phrase 'Sexy Little Slags'.

Mr O’Mara apologised to fellow Labour MPs on Monday, and released a statement saying sorry for the online comments, some of which date back to 2002.