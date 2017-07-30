Sheffield MP Louise Haigh joins police for crackdown on 'Mad Max' off-road bikers

A Sheffield MP joined police for a day of action in their campaign to stamp out 'Mad Max' style off-road bikers.

Louise Haigh, the Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, spent time in Woodthorpe, Stradbroke and Richmond on Sunday recovering some of the bikes she said were used to cause 'chaos' in the city's parks and streets.

Ms Haigh raised the issue in Parliament earlier this month, questioning whether police had the resources to deal with the bikers she said were 'menacing' residents.

Writing on her website today, the former special constable said: "I’ve had correspondence from many constituents about this issue and I’m hopeful that the police’s dedicated team can make a real difference in stopping the bikes, but they can use all the help they can get.

"If you’ve been affected by nuisance bikes, or you have information about someone you think is responsible, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

"As shadow policing minister I see so much great work from our police, but it’s increasingly difficult for them to get on with the job of protecting our communities when 20,000 officers have been cut in the last seven years, and budgets remain squeezed."

South Yorkshire Police has trained a team of about 20 officers to patrol known hot spots on a pool of nine bikes, partially funded by local authorities in the area.

Their tactic is first to educate drivers about the disturbance their actions could cause, but officers do not hesitate to clamp down on those who refuse to listen.

Last week Sheffield councillor Ben Miskell was attacked in his car by a man on an off-road bike.

He said the rider circled his vehicle in East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, and started kicking it, causing 'hundreds of pounds worth' of damage.

The Labour councillor for Park and Arbourthorne had just been at a Neighbourhood Watch meeting where people had complained about off-road bikers 'blighting' the community and putting lives at risk.

He called for police to do more to crack down on the antisocial bikers following his ordeal.