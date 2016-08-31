Sheffield MP joins residents by objecting to 24-hour McDonald’s plans

A Sheffield MP has joined hundreds of residents opposing plans to build a new 24-hour McDonald’s.

Angela Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said she had a ‘number of concerns’ about the plans, under which the former police training centre on The Common in Ecclesfield would be knocked down to make way for the new drive-through restaurant.

The disused South Yorkshire Police training centre where McDonald's hope to knock it down and build a restaurant

The eatery would offer space for 100 diners, 37 parking spaces and an outdoor play area.

Ms Smith, whose constituency covers the site, said: “The current high level of traffic in the area makes turning onto The Common from side roads very difficult at times, and this would be even worse should these traffic levels increase.

“This would, I believe, constitute an unacceptable highway hazard.”

The MP also said the plan would be detrimental to the ‘traditional village’ feel of Ecclesfield, and raised concerns about pollution.

Ms Smith said she feared the development could affect bus punctuality, as the Stagecoach depot is situated next door.

But bosses at the fast-food giant have said the scheme would bring 65 jobs - both full and part-time vacancies.

McDonald’s chiefs added they would be employing local contractors for the construction, if the plans are approved by councillors.

If the proposals get the go-ahead, it would be the eighth 24-hour McDonald’s in the city.

Residents in Ecclesfield have also expressed concerns about litter and noise.