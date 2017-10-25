Sheffield MP joins campaigners to lobby Parliament over school funding cuts

A Sheffield MP has joined campaigners to lobby Parliament against education funding cuts after it emerged schools in his constituency are set to lose almost £2million.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield joined headteachers, teachers, and school support staff in Westminster to tell MPs about the impact of cuts on their schools and colleges.

He said that every primary school in his constituency face annual cuts of up to £487 per pupils.

After meeting campaigners Mr Blomfield said: "The cuts hitting Sheffield schools are deeply concerning.

"We will be losing teachers who are performing vital roles and those that remain will face even greater pressures.

"Our children deserve better; their whole lives will be shaped during their school days. It doesn’t have to be like this.

"The crisis is the result of Government choices and the wrong priorities.

"I’m calling on the Government to think again in next month’s budget and invest in our children’s future .”

The lobby was organised by the school cuts campaign run by the Association of School and College Leaders, the GMB, the NAHT headteachers' union, the NEU teaching union, Unison and Unite.

Last month education secretary Justine Greening announced a new funding system for schoolsincludes an increase in the basic amount allocated for every pupil and a £110,000 lump sum for every school.

Ms Greening said the funding system puts an end to the historic postcode lottery and ensures that funding is based on individual needs and characteristics of every school. She pledged the new formula would see cash going directly to schools from 2020 onwards.

Sheffield Council said the new funding system still does not meet the increasing costs schools are facing and still falls to resolve the 'current unfairness which is built into the system'.