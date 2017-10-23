Sheffield MP issues apology after revelation he asked Girls Aloud for an ORGY - and said fat women don't deserve respect

Newly-elected Sheffield Labour MP Jared O'Mara has apologised - after revelations he asked pop group Girls Aloud to have an orgy with him - and said that fat girls don't deserve respect.

A string of controversial comments supposedly written by the MP, who replaced Nick Clegg at the General Election, have emerged this morning - sparking anger and calls for him to be sacked.

Mr O'Mara is said to have invited the group to have sex with him, said that it would be "quite funny" with jazz star Jamie Cullum was "sodomised to death" and that "fatties" don't deserve respect.

But following the outrcy, the Sheffield Hallam MP has issued a short statement apologising for the remarks.

He said: “These comments were posted years ago, with no offence intended. I apologise for any caused.”

Writing on the Drowned in Sound website in a mock advice column in November 2004 at the height of the group's fame, he posted: "Girls Aloud - I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come and have an orgy with me."

Mr O'Mara also reportedly posted that it would be 'quite funny' if the pop star Jamie Cullum was 'sodomised' to death.

He wrote: “It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore a*** In fact, it would be quite funny."

And he also reportedly posted a song with the lyrics: 'I wish I were a misogynist, I'd put her in her place, I wish I were a misogynist, I'd smash her in her face.'

He also described Sheffield United supporters as “f***ing pigs” and the residents of Leeds as “a bunch of rugby lovin’ c****”

He also stands accused by online blogger Guido Fawkes, who shared the comments online this morning, of calling a woman an "ugly b****" and in another online rant, is said to have written about “fat” women on an internet message board.

The blog alleges that O’Mara criticised the overweight, calling them “fatties“, claiming they are “deified” in the West and saying they do not “deserve our respect“. He added that Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus “only won because she was fat."

The full post reads: “She only won because she was fat. Ipso facto…. I also dislike the prevailing western tendency to deify fatties… There is nothing noble or admirable about glutting on loads of fatty foods and making yourself obese and ill. The only fat people out there who deserve our respect are those who are fat not because of a poor diet/lifestyle, but because of a genuine medical condition. As far as I know, Michelle is not amongst that number.”

There have been calls for Mr O'Mara to be kicked off the parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee.

Liberal Democrat peer and former leader of Sheffield Council Paul Scriven said: 'It seems like a nasty pattern of sexist language and misogyny is developing from the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam.

'He clearly isn't fit to sit on the Women and Equalities Committee. He must stand down from that committee immediately and if he doesn't, Jeremy Corbyn must take action to remove him.

'Having spoken to voters in Sheffield Hallam, they are beginning to question what kind of MP he is.'

