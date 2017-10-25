Sheffield MP at centre of racist, homophobic and sexist slurs accused of letting city down

A Sheffield MP suspended by the Labour party over racist, homophobic and sexist comments he made online does not represent the views of the city, it has been claimed.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara has been suspended over an allegation he called a constituent an 'ugly bitch' on a night out in the city in March and because of online comments he posted a number of years ago, which have emerged this week.

He denies the claim made by bar worker Sophie Evans, who said she met the politician just weeks before he was elected.

Mr O'Mara resigned from the Women and Equalities select committee yesterday after some of his online posts were made public, pointing out they were made a number of years ago.

He said he was 'deeply ashamed of the comments,' admitted he was 'wrong to make them' and said he understood they were 'offensive'.

The MP, who took over from Nick Clegg after the last General Election, said he was a 'young man' when he posted the comments and that they were written 'at a particularly difficult time' in his life.

More comments posted by him over the years have emerged today, including some which are lewd.

A Labour party probe is now underway.

Sheffield Lib Dem Leader, Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, said: “Jared O’Mara is not the spokesperson that our city deserves.

"It’s clear from his language that he thinks objectification of women is fine - It’s not. And the people of Sheffield deserves better.

“We’ve seen him degrade gay people, he’s degraded women, he’s even used some racially sensitive language. But now he talks about ‘teenage girls’ and local children all after he stood for Labour as a councillor. His comments don’t represent the Sheffield I know.”

Lib Dem peer and local councillor, Paul Scriven, as well as Liberal Democrat Leader, Vince Cable, both called for his suspension.

Lord Scriven said:“I am very happy to finally see the suspension of Jared O’Mara. Now we need a fully open and transparent investigation into all of Jared’s past.

“With new comments coming out daily, a pattern is not only starting to emerge, it’s beginning to paint a picture of a not very nice man. If this is indeed the case, the people of Sheffield Hallam deserve a right to elect someone who better represents them.”

When asked asked about the case at Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May, said: "All of us in this House should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people and should show women in public life the respect they deserve.