Sheffield motorists warned Snake Pass will be CLOSED for a week

Sheffield motorists are set to face travel headaches this month when Snake Pass closes for a week.

The road, used frequently by commuters travelling to and from Glossop towards Manchester, will close while repair work is carried out.

A 12 mile section of the A57 will be shut during the day and overnight between Monday, October 23 and Friday October 27 2017 while the road is resurfaced.

The road will be closed from the junction of Hurst Road and the A57 Sheffield Road, Glossop, to the junction of the A6013 with the A57, in Bamford.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "This is essential repair work necessary to make the road safe and reliable for all road users.

"We appreciate that roadworks may cause disruption to motorists but while the road is closed we will also be taking the opportunity to carry out other highway improvements such as tree cutting and verge clearance.

A signposted diversion will be in place. The alternative route is via the A6013, the A6187, the B6049, the A623, the A6, the A6015, the A624 and the A57 and vice versa.