Sheffield motorists slapped with hefty court fines after illegal use of blue badges

Sheffield motorists have been slapped with hefty fines for illegally using disabled blue badges to park.

Stacho Georgiev, aged 37, of South Road, Walkley, pleaded guilty and was fined £100, costs £410, surcharge £30. Imran Khan, 38, of Popple Street, Page Hall, also pleaded guilty and was fined £100 and was ordered to pay £410 in costs £410 and a £30 surcharge. The pair were prosecuted on Tuesday, September 26.

Three more faced the courts on October 10. Gemma Vicary, 33, of Jaunty Road, Base Green, pleaded guilty. She was conditionally discharged for 12 months but must pay costs of £310, and £20 surcharge.

Shako Kihuyu, 43, of Uttley Drive, Darnall, pleaded guilty and was fined £75, £310 in costs and a surcharge of £30. Nazakat Ali Khan, 37, of College Court, Pitsmoor, pleaded guilty and was fined £100, costs £410 in costs and a surcharge of £30.

Sheffield Council has now brought 28 people to Sheffield Magistrates' Court in the last six months resulting in drivers shelling out over £15,000.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at Sheffield Council, said: “I’m delighted that the court continues to view these abuses with the seriousness they deserve. This isn’t a minor offence. Abusing another person’s blue badge to park for free simply will not be tolerated in Sheffield. I hope these convictions send a clear message that we will not put up with this at all.

“I want to be crystal clear with people who think they can take a friend or relative’s blue badge – if you take advantage of this scheme, my team will take you to court. A criminal prosecution, heavy fine and a criminal record will all follow. We won’t turn a blind eye or issue warnings.

“Nobody else can use the blue badge unless they are travelling with the owner. Places are reserved for genuine blue badge users because they are close to major amenities or close to schools or hospitals. Illegal use stops those people from accessing the facilities they need.

“It is selfish and unfair to people who use the scheme properly. So if you let someone else use your blue badge, they will be prosecuted and fined and the vehicle will get a penalty charge notice too. We will also reluctantly confiscate your own blue badge.

“I’m saddened that we have now seen nearly 30 people before the courts, and still have more prosecutions to follow. I hope people will realise that we will continue to pursue these cases and that there really is no excuse. The improper use of blue badges has a major impact on people who actually have disabilities, causing parking problems and discrediting the whole scheme.”