Sheffield mosque to open its doors to the public this weekend

A Sheffield mosque will open its doors to the public again this weekend.

Representatives at the Madina Masjid mosque on Worsely Road are looking forward to welcoming non-faith members into the place of prayer.

They say it's their chance to give people an insight into the religion, allowing them to ask questions about the faith and its way of life.

The mosque will be open on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

There will be a guided tour and a chance to talk to Muslim men and women.

Secretary Waheed Akhtar said he hoped between 500 and 600 people would attend.

He said it continued the good work mosque members did in attracting visitors.

"Every week, we have about 150 to 200 kids coming through the door," Mr Akhtar said.

Youth groups, scouts and church groups also visit.

For many kids, it's their first experience with Islam.

"It might be the first time some of them have seen a Muslim," Mr Akhtar said.

The weekend's events are part of the Heritage Open Days programme, with 5,000 events across the country.

"We're really pleased to be part of that," Mr Akhtar said.

About 40,000 non-Muslims have come to the mosque during the visits programme.

There had been a mosque on the site since at least the late 1970s, according to Mr Akhtar, who lives on Wolseley Road, Nether Edge.

Mr Akhtar estimated that between 150 and 200 people prayed there most days, except for Fridays.

"On Fridays, we get about 1,000," he said.

The current building opened in 2006.