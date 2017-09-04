Sheffield Morris dancers show off their skills on live TV

A Sheffield dance troupe shocked their friends and relatives this week by performing their Morris Dance routine on live TV.

Sheffield City Morris were at the Whitby Folk Week last week when they were asked by one of the festival directors if they would like to perform on BBC Breakfast.

The talented group, who were performing at the festival for the third year running, jumped at the chance to perform on national television - but it was so last minute they did not have time to tell anyone here in Sheffield.

Group member Dominic Rice said: “We ended up getting up at 6am to go down to Whitby pier. The sunrise and early morning sun provided an excellent backdrop for the broadcast, as did the dancing of Sheffield City Morris, for each of the three main weather slots at 6.45am, 7.45am and 8.45am.

“We even roped the weatherman, Matt Taylor, into dancing with us, causing much amusement in the studio. We received several messages from friends who were innocently watching BBC Breakfast that day and ended up choking on their cornflakes.”

The group also won a trophy during their successful trip. The trophy is awarded each year to the dance team which collects the most money during the street performances to give back to the festival organisers.

The group are offering a ‘Have a Go at Morris Dancing’ introductory course, on Monday evenings between 7.45pm and 9.30pm, from Monday September 11 to Monday October 2. This takes place at the Burton Street Centre in Hillsborough, The cost is £10 per person.

If you are interested, call Dominic on 07908845393.