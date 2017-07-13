Sheffield morris dancer devastated at theft of 'distinctive looking campervan' used for festivals

A morris dancer has been left devastated after thieves stole her 'pride and joy' campervan – which means she will now miss out on performing at a huge folk festival.

Burglars pinched the distinctive-looking Citroen C15 Hilo Romahome vehicle from outside the Meersbrook home of Val Huzzard.

The Boggart's Breakfast morris dancing club.

The 62-year-old was looking forward to driving the motor home down to the south coast for a series of performances with the Boggart's Breakfast morris dancing club in front of thousands of spectators at the Sidmouth Folk Festival in August.

But now she will have to miss out thanks to thieves nicking the campervan.

The mum-of-two said: “I'm devastated as I was really looking forward to the festival. The others are still going but I'll have to miss it.

“I get bad back pain so camping in a tent is a no no for me. That's why the campervan was so great.”

The stolen campervan.

She added: “It is very distinctive looking so someone must have seen it being driven around.”

She told how she bought the 1994 model two years ago for £8000 and it is kitted out with a double bed, cooker, fridge and sink.

In addition to using it travel to festivals, the vehicle is also vital for helping her to get around Sheffield as she works as a part-time teacher visiting schools across the city.

Val is also the only person in her immediate family who can drive and she used to use the campervan to take her 91-year-old mum Rosalie to medical appointments.

She said it was stolen from the corner of Upper Valley Road and Kent Road in Meersbrook sometime between midnight on June 19 and 8.30am on June 20.

But she described the community support she has received as “incredible.”

A local garage has borrowed her a car in the meantime and her daughters Lucy, aged 28, and Rosie, aged 30, set up a crowdfunding page for her which has been flooded with donations.

Modestly, she didn't want to say how much has been raised but added: "The response has been incredible, I want to say thank you to everyone. And if anyone sees the van then please contact police on 101.”