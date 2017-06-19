Two 'career criminals' from Sheffield have been jailed for a terrifying armed raid in which a gun was used to threaten a couple and their children.

HEADLINE- Sheffield men jailed for terrifying armed raid in which children were threatened with a gun

William John Proctor

William John Proctor, aged 37, of Magpie Grove, Skye Edge and Luke John Bonsall, also 37, of Bowden Wood Crescent, Darnall, were each jailed for 16 years for the raid in Stubley Lane, Dronfield, during which Andrew and Lorraine Eales, their adult daughter and three younger children were held hostage.

Derby Crown Court heard that the masked robbers used cable ties to restrain the family during the raid.

Mr and Mrs Eales' seven-year-old daughter was dragged down the stairs by one of the robbers after she tried to run away and their 11-year-old son had a gun pressed against his head and was told he would be shot if he moved.

Mr Eales was knocked unconscious after being struck around his head during the robbery, in which £7,000 was stolen from a safe.

It is believed two Range Rovers parked outside the house would have also been taken but they were blocked in by a takeaway delivery driver’s car.

Proctor and Bonsall were found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery following the incident in March, 2015.

Judge Peter Cooke told the defendants: “The fact a shotgun was used to threaten this family and particularly the children with violence is a significant culpability-factor.

“Serious psychological harm was caused to members of this family.”

He described them as 'career criminals' who had escalated into a 'different league'.

Shayne West, 35, of Vikinglea Drive, Manor, Sheffield, was charged with the same offences but acquitted after the trial.