Sheffield memory cafe to open its doors and showcase vital work

A vital community service in its early stages will open its doors to the public next week to give Sheffield people an insight into its work.

Sheffield mayor Anne Murphy will be among visitors to the Parson Cross Community Development Forum's memory cafe on Margetson Crescent.

The cafe, which is an 18-month project but has only been running for the past five weeks, gives early-stage dementia patients and their carers time to socialise.

Visitors can have a cup of tea and a bacon sandwich before and organised activity, every Tuesday.

They have learnt everything from basic first aid to how to decorate a cake and also played with adorable huskies.

Next Tuesday, from 9.30am-11.30am, visitors will get an insight into the good work going on there.

There will be stalls where people can find out information about various services including South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and the Soar regeneration charity.

There will also be representatives from Drink Wise, Age Well and the Home Instead Senior Care.

The forum administrator, Louise Askew, looked forward to the day, and hoped to see plenty of interested people there.

"Anybody is welcome to walk through the door," she said.

"The day is to raise awareness of our group and let people know we're here.

"It's a much-needed service. There's nothing in the area."

The service has about 15 regular clients every week, and Ms Askew has aspirations to grow it.

"We're still finding our feet," she said.

She wants as many people as possible to take advantage of the days.

"However many people we can fit in the room," she said.

The service is as much for the carers as the clients themselves.

They enjoying socialising over a cuppa as they have a break from caring for their clients.

"They'll hear the same story over and over again, and they will be told it like it's the first time," she said.

Mrs Askew said that, as British people grew older, the need for dementia services would increase.

"There's a real stigma attached to it," Ms Askew said.

"More people are living longer, and it's a real problem.

"And it's an awful disease."

The memory cafe is located at 56 Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, S5 7NB