Sheffield marathon man in wellies world record attempt

Sheffield man Damian Thacker aims to set another Guinness World Record when he completes the London Marathon for The Children’s Hospital Charity on Sunday.

Damian will take on the iconic race while wearing wellington boots.

To become the fastest person to complete a marathon in wellies, Damian, a 43-year-old from Hathersage, will need to finish the race in under 4 hours and 30 minutes.

This thrill-seeking Team Theo champion takes on epic challenges each year as a special thank you for the care his youngest son received.

In 2012, Jem, aged 10 months, was admitted to the Burns Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after accidentally knocking tea over himself.

The accident left Jem requiring nine months of treatment including skin grafts and custom made compression garments to aid his recovery.

"The level of care we received from the 999 call through being admitted, care on the ward, in theatre and as an outpatient was first class," Damian said.

"Seeing our boy running around every day since reminds us of how grateful we are to have the NHS and to be living so close to one of the country’s four leading specialist children’s hospitals. He wouldn’t be with us without their care.”

Success for Damian on Sunday would add another world record to his collection.

Last year, Damian and friend Luke Symonds set a new men's world record by running the marathon tied together.

The duo clocked up a time of three hours, seven minutes and 57 seconds. They beat the previous 'three legged' mark by 18 minutes.