Sheffield man walks 23 miles against the odds for hospital charity

A man who was told that there was little chance of him walking has raised £1,400 for charity – by hiking 23 miles.

Daniel Peacock, now aged 26, was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital from the age of eight because he had inverted feet.

I still can’t believe I’ve actually done it, to be honest. It’s a testament to how good my treatment was

Daniel said: “I needed multiple operations to correct them which involved a lot of bone breaking and repositioning.

“There was a lot of discomfort and pain but it was definitely all worth it. I wanted to do this walk as a way of giving something back to the hospital.”

Daniel took part in a challenge called Walk for Pounds which was organised by Huddersfield Town football club.

A record 105 football fans took part in the Hillsborough to Home Walk for Pounds event, which was organised by former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield striker Andy Booth, and started at 2am.

Daniel added: “When I was younger there’s no chance I would have thought I could have done a 23-mile walk, no chance at all.

“I still can’t believe that I’ve actually done it, to be honest. It’s a testimony to how good my treatment was.

“The walk itself was pretty gruelling, you’ve just got the darkness and cold to deal with.

“But the organisers of the walk were very supportive and there were so many people there to chat to. We just got through it mile by mile.”

More than 100 donations were made to Daniel’s Just Giving page, helping him to raise £1,400 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

He added: “I definitely want to raise more money for The Children’s Hospital Charity in the future.

“You don’t necessarily have to do something as ridiculous as a 23-mile walk. “Even if you raise £100 by getting in a bath of baked beans – that will go towards doing something good.

He added that his feet are now ‘as good as they can be’, thanks to the treatment he received at the hospital, on Western Bank, as a youngster.

“There’s an odd niggle of pain but they’re as good as they can ever be and hopefully they’ll be all right for many years to come.”

Fundraising assistant for The Children’s Hospital Charity, Caitlin Hallatt, congratulated Daniel, who lives in West Yorkshire, on his achievement.

She said: “Dan is such an inspirational fundraiser who has overcome so many obstacles.

“A lot of us take walking for granted but there are some children in our hospital who need help to take a single step.

“It’s great to hear how the hospital has helped them through the years.

“We’re very grateful for Daniel’s £1,400 donation and would like to say a big well done from the charity.”

If you would like to support the charity by walking, running, swimming or just making a donation then please visit The Children’s Hospital Charity