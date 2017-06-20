Sheffield man to take on 24-mile swim for medical scanner fund

A Sheffield university worker is preparing for a 24-mile swim to raise money for high-tech medical equipment.

Ian Wright, deputy director of human resources at the University of Sheffield, will swim a mile every hour for 24 hours in open water to help raise funds to bring the first MRI-PET scanner to the region.

The machine will transform research into a number of devastating diseases such as cancer and multiple sclerosis.

Ian said: “I love working at the University and the incredible research that happens all around us never ceases to amaze me.

“The ground-breaking work which happens here in Sheffield has an impact on and addresses some of the world’s biggest challenges – it’s really inspiring.

“I’ve known people who have suffered from many of the conditions the scanner will help to tackle so anything I can do to help develop new therapies and better outcomes for patients is fantastic.”

Ian will take on the swim this Thursday. To sponsor him visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swimmingroundindincircles.

Today’s top stories:

Man attacked outside Sheffield takeaway



Man dies after huge brawl on South Yorkshire street



Sheffield's digital sector 'on the cusp of something big', says report



Security stepped up across South Yorkshire following terror attack on mosque



BREAKING: South Yorkshire school on 'lockdown' after two men armed with machete appear in street



Police issue warning about fake notes in Sheffield



Sheffield man accused of dealing drugs



Get ready for the derby buzz: Return of Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United is ‘absolutely massive’



Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers will be a star in Championship, insists old pal George Baldock



Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal’s pride in his staying power