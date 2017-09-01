Sheffield man to stand trial accused of burglary and assault

Have your say

A Sheffield man is to stand trial accused of burglary and assault.

Patrick Bailey, aged 33, of Kyle Crescent, Southey, pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to three charges.

Bailey denied entering a property as a trespasser on Abbey Lane in Beauchief before allegedy stealing three guitars, three watches and a set of car keys on August 3.

The 33- year-old is also charged with common assault, which is said to have occurred on July 29 and possession of a pointed article, namely a lock knife on August 3.

Bailey denied all three charges and was granted bail by judge Sarah Wright.

A trial date has been set for January 2018.