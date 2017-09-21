Sheffield man to face trial for terror offences

Have your say

A 23-year-old Sheffield man has appeared in court charged with seven terrorism offences.

Dental student Abdurahman Kaabar, 23, of Martin Street, Upperthorpe, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh for a preliminary hearing.

He's charged with three offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and four offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

Kaabar has been remanded in custody ahead of the next court date on January 8 next year and is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on February 5.