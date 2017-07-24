Sheffield man the ONLY person to be prosecuted since car smoking ban introduced

A Sheffield man who was fined for smoking in a car with a child is the only person to be prosecuted under the ban.

The ban was introduced in October 2015, making it illegal for drivers to smoke in vehicles carrying someone under 18.

Jake Downing was stopped in his van by police on the A1 in Morpeth, Northumberland, and was found to be puffing away on a cigarette with a youngster in a car seat beside him.

Downing, aged 28, of Algar Road, Arbourthorne, pleaded guilty to smoking in a vehicle in which a child is present after being stopped by police on the A1 in Morpeth on May 20, 2016.

However, the Mirror report, that new figures have shown that police are struggling to enforce the new laws.

The Ministry of Justice figures show that, in the first seven months of the ban, only three forces in England and Wales have reported incidents.

The Met Police issued two, Dyfed-Powys Police four and Devon & Cornwall Police one, reports the Mirror.

However, Downing remains the only person prosecuted under the laws when he was fined £160 and given six points.

Downing, who was travelling from Sheffield to Berwick, also pleaded guilty to having a defective hand brake, defective front tyre and travelling with a passenger in the back of his van, which was likely to cause danger.