Sheffield man still missing after 11 days

A Sheffield man reported missing from home has not been seen now for 11 days.

Mohamed Al-Jalal, aged 34, was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday, June 18 in the Wensley Close area of Page Hall and was reported missing the following day.

Mohamed, who is Yemeni, is around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slight build with short, dark hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top with white velcro trainers and was carrying a drawstring bag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Despite numerous enquiries, he has not been located and officers are growing increasingly concerned."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.