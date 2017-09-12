Sheffield man stabbed in head, back and legs

A Sheffield man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in his head, back and legs.

The 21-year-old was knifed in Gashouse Lane, Eckington, at around 6.30am on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said he was attacked shortly after arriving to pick up a relative from a party in a wooded area.

An altercation is said to have taken place with a youth, during which the man was stabbed.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he remains today.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area that night that may have any further information.

“I am aware that there has been a lot of information relating to this incident on social media sites.

"I would ask that rather than posting information on such sites that people forward any information to us, no matter how small or irrelevant it may seem. “

Anyone that was at the party or who might have information should call DS Gascoigne on 101, quoting reference number 17000388434.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.