Sheffield man missing nearly a week

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Sheffield man missing for nearly a week.

Piers Lawrenson, aged 35, was last seen at around 10.30am on Wednesday, August 23 after he left the Motehall Road area of the Manor estate.

Mr Lawrenson is around 6ft tall and of a muscular build.

He is bald, wears glasses and has a large tattoo on his forearm with the words ‘RIP DAD.’

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark coloured, light-weight bomber jacket, a T-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.