Sheffield man missing from home for three days

A Sheffield man who left his home to visit his doctor has not been seen now for three days.

Roger Flowers, aged 72, from Arbourthorne, left home to visit Gleadless Medical Centre on Monday morning but never returned.

Checks of CCTV cameras in Sheffield established that he visited Sheffield city centre the following day but he has not been seen since.

His relatives describe the disappearance as out of character for the father-of-three, who has six grandchildren.

He is white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with short white-grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey hat and gloves, dark blue jacket, black jumper, dark grey jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

