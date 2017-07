A Sheffield man reported missing after a moped crash has been found safe and well.

Cain Holmes, aged 20, vanished after a crash in Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, at around 5.30pm on Monday.

It was feared that Cain had suffered injuries in the collision but he left the scene before emergency services arrived.

There were fears for his welfare.

A coastguard helicopter was spotted circling above the area where the collision occurred as police officers looked for Cain yesterday.