Sheffield man making waves in craft brewing industry

An apprenticeship programme is opening its first training brewery in London this week, and a Sheffield lad will be on hand to show apprentices the way in the industry.

Craft Academy is opening the brewery at the Florence Pub, Herne Hill, on Thursday, in a two-day launch.

The opening will also serve as a recruitment drive for young people interested in a brewing career.

That's where Sheffielder Daniel Scott comes in.

The 25-year-old was picked out of thousands of applicants last October to undertake the course.

He and fellow apprentice Nancy Nagle, from Durban in South Africa, will be at the launch.

The pair are now halfway through their national qualification level three course in brewing.

The pair have learnt about the science behind brewing beers, and the machinery involved in the process.

The apprenticeship also covers bottling and distributing beers.

Daniel and Nancy will offer advice and encouragement for anyone looking to join the scheme.

Daniel began home brewing at university, sparking an interest in craft beer.

He said he was eager to learn more, and, started working at his local bottle shop.

He said the apprenticeship ideal for anyone interested in the industry.

"I would highly encourage inspiring brewers to get involved with Craft Academy," he said.

"I have been learning about three different areas of work within the craft beer industry - brewing, marketing and sales - which not only puts me in a great position for the future, but continues to expand my skillset."

Daniel's Ice Breaker, a brew which he devised and crafted, will be on offer at the launch.

It was launched last month in selected pubs and bars.

The microbrewery will be the training ground for the apprentices, as they experiment with ingredients, flavours and beer styles.

They work towards a recognised qualification, bringing new flavours to the UK's flourishing craft beer market.

Applicants will speak informally with mentors like Daniel and Nancy, and successful candidates will be invited back to London for interviews.