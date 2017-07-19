Sheffield man killed in collision

A Sheffield man has died in a collision with a car in Suffolk, it has emerged today.

Alexander Beck, aged 27, died when he was struck by a car in the carriageway of the A14 in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Friday.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 2.40am on Friday, July 14, to a report that a blue Peugeot 306 had collided with a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 43 and 42.

"Ambulance crews and a volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also in attendance, but the pedestrian was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Peugeot was unharmed.

"The road was closed for a collision investigation to take place and reopened at around 7.15am."

No other details have yet been released.