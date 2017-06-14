Sheffield man jailed for rape after getting victim pregnant aged 12

A brave victim who had a baby just a week after her 13th birthday faced her abuser in court and said: 'He took my childhood and my innocence'.

Declan Hempsey, aged 19, of Southey, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to rape of a child under the age of 13 at an earlier hearing.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Hempsey, then 18, had sex with the girl, then aged 12, after both consuming alcohol. The prosecution said the defendant did not supply the booze.

Michael Greenhalgh prosecuting said the victim, now aged 13, concealed the pregnancy from her parents who only found out when she went into labour.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came into court to face Hempsey and read an emotional victim impact statement.

She said: "Last year, Declan took something from me, something from me, something I cannot forgive him for.

"He took my childhood and my innocence. When I asked him for help many times and all he did was play Xbox and football with his mates.

"I found it hard to get my head around this when he couldn't help me. I carried a heavy burden.

"In December, a life changing event occurred which ripped my family apart. At first I didn't want to be a mum, I just wanted to be a normal girl again and the baby reminded me of Declan. But I have got over that now."

Mr Greenhalgh prosecuting said: "Her parents didn't know she was pregnant and she was taken to hospital where she gave birth to a son.

"She was asked after the birth about the father and revealed it to be the defendant. DNA testing confirmed this was the case."

Hempsey was arrested and admitted he had sex while intoxicated with the victim and told police he only found out about the pregnancy after the legal termination rate.

Addressing Hempsey, Judge Robert Bartfield said: "This is a tragedy for all involved.

"You knew she had been drinking and this was for your own enjoyment I'm afraid.

"She fell pregnant and you went about playing Xbox and football with friends. You cast her aside like some sort of rubbish - you didn't want to know.

"All these months you left her to deal with this on her own. She couldn't tell her parents and hid this from them.

"You failed and you are a coward."

Francis Edusei, defending said Hempsey was 'some what immature' and had a 'difficult upbringing'.

"It was clear he was somewhat older than 12 and he should've known better.

"He has no convictions and has never appeared in these courts which shows he is of good character," he added.

Hempsey was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will serve a year on licence after his release from prison.