Sheffield man jailed for punching and kicking woman more than 30 times in 'ferocious attack'

A Sheffield man, who punched and kicked a woman in the head over 30 times, has been jailed for six years.

Simon Nehemiah Warren, of Hoole Street, Walkley, befriended a woman one night in June, offering her a lift home before going on to violently assault her.

Warren, 34, delivered repeated kicks and punches to the 40-year-old woman’s head.

Warren saw the woman walking on her own in Meadow Street, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, on June 16, before offering her a lift.

“When they arrived at the woman’s address, Warren’s behaviour changed dramatically when the woman told him she had friends at her flat," Detective Inspector Paul Murphy said.

“He suddenly became incredibly violent, launching an unprovoked attack on this clearly vulnerable woman, punching and kicking her in the head over 30 times.”

Warren appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, where he was jailed for six years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

DI Murphy said: “The woman was lying defence-less on the floor, while Warren continued his vicious attack, before he stole her keys and a few pound coins.

“This was a nasty, ferocious attack on a vulnerable woman who was left lying in front of her house with serious injuries.

“Thanks to quick CCTV work and excellent descriptions given by the victim, we were able to quickly identify Warren and arrest him.

“This man is a violent individual and I’m pleased he is now behind bars and the victim can continue moving forward with her life knowing that he no longer poses a danger to her or other women.”