Sheffield man jailed for possessing and distributing child pornography

A 31-year-old Sheffield man has been jailed, after he admitted to possessing and distributing pornography involving bestiality and children as young as five being abused.

After receiving a tip-off from a member of the public, police arrested Adam Curr at work on November 2 last year and recovered two laptops from his home in Southsea Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told the court that a total of 277 images in Category A level - defined as those which show children being raped - were found on Curr's devices following a forensic examination carried out by police.

Some 254 of the Category A level images, were 'moving images' or movies, the court was told.

A further 116 Category B images were also found, 94 of which were moving images as well as 621 Category C level images, of which 40 were moving images. Curr was also found to be in possession of 10 'extreme pornographic' images, some of which involved bestiality.

Most of the indecent images involved children aged between 11 and 16-years-old, but at least one of the images showed a child as young as five-years-old being abused.

Ms Gallagher told the court that Curr had a 'peer-to-peer' programme on one of his computers, and that when his computer was seized the programme was in the process of downloading 31 indecent images, and that a further 11 of the indecent images that he held were being downloaded by other users.

In total, 181 of the indecent images Curr had on his computers were shared with other users through the peer-to-peer programme - which accounted for the 'distribution' counts he was charged with.

Ms Gallagher said the file names were 'indicative' of the type of content the files possessed, and that he had also downloaded encryption software onto his computer in a bid to stop the authorities from being able to trace his internet provider (IP) address.

Defending, Richard Davies, told the court: "He is prepared to accept there is a problem here, and in some ways, he has confronted that."

He added: "He has a supportive family who had no idea he was committing the type of offences he was committing last year."

Mr Davies told the court that Curr was of good character and had been through a 'difficult time' following the breakdown of romantic relationships. In the wake of these difficulties, Mr Davies said Curr had thrown himself into his job, working long hours, which meant he didn't 'have much of a life' outside of his employment.

Curr pleaded guilty to a string of offences relating to the possession and distribution of the indecent images at an earlier hearing.

Recorder Richard Woodfall told Curr that despite his mitigation and positive references from family members and friends he could not suspend his custodial sentence, due to his role in the distribution of indecent images of children through the peer-to-peer programme on his computer.

He sentenced Curr to two years in prison, and placed him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He said: "Children, real children, actual children, are sexually abused to satisfy people, such as yourself, who enjoy looking at these images - in my view, for your own sexual gratification."

Curr was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.