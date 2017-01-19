Sheffield man jailed for nearly three years over city shooting

A Sheffield man who 'prepared' a gun used in a city shooting has been jailed for nearly three years.

Michael Burke, aged 54, 'cleaned and prepared' a gun which was fired at a group outside a convenience store on a Sheffield estate.

Martyn Sedgwick

Burke, of Wragg Road, Wybourn, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while banned and was sentenced to 33 months behind bars during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard a gun was fired at a group outside a shop in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, in March last year.

Martyn Sedgwick and Lee Wolf, who were each jailed for seven years each for their roles in the shooting earlier this month, were in a stolen Toyota Corolla which pulled up near to the shop before the gun was fired.

Their targets sped off in a transit van and were chased by the Corolla, with members of the public dialling 999 to 'report erratic and dangerous driving as the vehicles rammed each other'.

Lee Wolf

Sedgwick, 34, of Danewood Avenue, Manor and Wolf, 25, of nearby Danebrook Close, were jailed after admitting possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sedgwick also entered guilty pleas to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and handling stolen property.

Wolf also admitted handling stolen property in addition to the firearms charge.

Acting Detective Inspector John Yoxall, who led the investigation, said: “While this was a targeted incident between individuals known to each other, the actions of Sedgwick and Wolf placed the lives of our communities at risk.

“It is a miracle nobody was injured from either the shooting or the subsequent chase, which could have ended in serious injury or death.

“Burke’s possession of a firearm also places the wider community at risk and I hope that the residents living in the Nodder Road area are reassured by the sentences passed down to these individuals.

“While Burke played no role in the shooting, I hope his sentence serves as a warning to any individual who stores guns on behalf of others that they are just as culpable and could face lengthy jail terms too.”