Sheffield man jailed for attacking prison officers while behind bars

A Sheffield has been jailed for attacking prison officers while behind bars.

Viktors Umbrasko, aged 29, of White Thorns Close, Batemoor, was on remand at Doncaster Prison for burglary and theft when he attacked three guards.

South Yorkshire Police said he used an 'improvised weapon' to carry out the attack in May last year.

He broke off some metal from an item in his cell.

Umbrasko pleaded guilty to three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three charges of possession of an unauthorised offensive weapon in prison.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years for assaulting the prison guards and two-and-a-half years for burglary and theft.

Detective Constable Alex Dorlin, who investigated the attacks, said: “Umbrasko is a dangerous man that has committed selfish crimes against staff trying to do their job.

"He gave no thought to the victims when he attacked them and acted in a callous way that caused injury to others.”

Tributes left to pensioner who died after being hit by police car in Sheffield

M1 lane closed in South Yorkshire after crash

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

Search underway for missing South Yorkshire man

Ben Needham's family issue new appeal for information

'Chaos' on Sheffield bus as fight forces passengers to escape through window

South Yorkshire family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE